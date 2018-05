Two felony counts of drug dealing and illegal possession of a firearm are the lead charged against an Ephrata man. The District Attorney’s Office says 22-year old Dylan Alfinito was arrested after members of the County Drug Task Force allegedly seized marijuana, Xanax and a pistol during a recent raid. They also confiscated over $2500 in cash. Alfinito is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.