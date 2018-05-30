‘Debarked’ Dogs Among Animals Seized From Unlicensed Lancaster Co. Breeder

Acting on a complaint, humane law officers from the Pennsylvania SPCA have removed fifteen dogs from an unlicensed breeder in Quarryville. The breeder was not identified, but officials did say three of the animals were debarked. That process is illegal in the commonwealth unless the procedure is performed by a licensed veterinarian using anesthesia. In this case, SPCA officials believe a “pipe-type object” was forced down the dog’s throat multiple times to damage the vocal cords. The dogs will receive medical care before they are offered for adoption. Anonymous tips about possible animal cruelty cases can be referred to the group’s cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722.