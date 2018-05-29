Lancaster City Fatal Hit-&-Run Update

The driver in last week’s hit and run in Lancaster City that left one dead and one seriously injured, has been identified. Police have charged 23-year old Kristopher Martinez-Roman with speeding through a red light and causing the crash at East King and Franklin Streets last Thursday evening. The suspect who fled on foot after the accident, is still at-large. Another person in the suspect vehicle, 29-year old Josue Rivera, also took off and he is wanted on outstanding warrants. Officers say the victims were 16-year old Isaia Candelario who died one day before his 17th birthday and a 17-year old who officials did not identify. Both were students at McCasky High School.