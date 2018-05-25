York Co. Jury Decides On Death Penalty For Double Murderer

A jury has ordered the death penalty for a York County man who was convicted of a double murder. The District Attorney’s Office says the panel found 41-year old Paul Henry the Third of East Manchester Township guilty this week of 2-counts of 1st degree murder and robbery. Police say Henry shot and killed 31-year-old Foday Cheeks and 26-year-old Danielle Taylor during a home invasion in Fawn Township in September of 2016. Henry’s wife, Veronica was also arrested in the case. But she took her own life in her prison cell shortly after the murders. The jury also gave henry consecutive 10-20 year sentences for his robbery conviction.