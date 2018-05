A former teacher at Delone Catholic High School has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children along with unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors. The Addams County District Attorney says police arrested 31-year old Gary Hatez of Hanover Thursday after examining cell phone records and texts with a 16-year-old student. Hatez was suspended by the school back in March and then later resigned. He is being held in the Adams County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.