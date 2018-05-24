Local Memorial Day Parades

It’s a great weekend to honor our veterans and celebrate America at one of these Memorial Day parades in Central PA.

Note: this list is sorted by county.

YORK/ADAMS COUNTY

Monday, May 28– 2:00 PM – Lefever Street, Gettysburg

Glen Rock Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Monday, May 28th– 11 AM at the Lutheran Cemetery on Hanover Street (top of the hill on the right side). In case of rain the event will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church.

Friday, May 25, 2018 – 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM – 1295 Gablers Rd, Gardners

Monday, May 28, 2018 – 10:30 AM – 200 Horace Mann Ave, Red Lion

Monday, May 28, 2018 – 7:30 AM to 10:300 AM – 1000 Vander Ave, York

LANCASTER COUNTY

Columbia

— Dedication and 21-gun salute – SATURDAY – 2pm at the entrance to Veterans Memorial Bridge.

— Ceremony – SUNDAY at 1pm – Locust Park. Speaker will be Jeff Butch, a Marine Corps veteran who served 18 months in Vietnam. Bainbridge Band will provide a prelude, and Columbia High School senior Sophie Hinkle will recite the Gettysburg Address.

— Parade – SUNDAY 2:30pm at 10th and Manor streets.

Conoy Township

Parade – 9 a.m. MONDAY at Penn Oak Drive and Cypress Street.

Denver

Parade- 9 a.m. MONDAY at Denver Fire Hall, Ends at Denver Memorial Park. Former Army Sgt. Richard Kachel, who served in Vietnam, will speak.

Elizabethtown

Parade – 10 a.m. MONDAY

Indiantown Gap

Ceremony – 2pm SUNDAY Gary E. Crowel — Marine Corps veteran, CEO of Veterans Employment Opportunities and executive director of Veterans Rising — will deliver the address. James R. Metcalfe II, director of Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, and Paul F. Hastings, former national commander of the Marine Corps League, will speak, and the Washington Band will perform.

Lancaster

— Ceremony – MONDAY 9am – VFW Post 1690 at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Penn Square and at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Riverview Cemetery on South Duke Street. Both ceremonies will feature “Taps” and a 21-gun salute.

Lititz

— Concert –SATURDAY 8pm. The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra at Lititz Springs Park. Concert will include patriotic tunes as well as selections from popular musicals and the 1812 Overture, plus fireworks.

— MONDAY – noon to 4pm – Lititz Springs Park will host Lititz Remembers, a military history encampment

Marietta

Parade – MONDAY 11am – from Donegal Intermediate School to Marietta Cemetery. Service to follow.

Maytown

Parade – MONDAY 4pm – followed by a memorial service in the square. Featured speaker is U.S. Air Force Sgt. Gene Shawaryn.

Mount Joy

Ceremony – 10 a.m SATURDAY at Memorial Park, 101 Marietta Ave.

Parade –SATURDAY – 2pm – begins at West Main and Angle streets and ends at East Main and South Barbara streets.

Mountville

Parade –SATURDAY 10am – College Avenue and Main Street, followed by a service at the Hill Street cemetery.

New Holland

Activites –MONDAY 12pm – at the memorial at Community Memorial Park at noon.

Quarryville

Program – MONDAY 10am – Speaker will be state Senator Ryan Aument, a U.S. Army captain during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Reamstown

Service – SUNDAY 4pm – Salem Evangelical and Reformed Church, 12 E. Church St. Reinholds. VFW will dedicate a memorial to the unknown Revolutionary War soldiers buried in the cemetery.

Schoeneck

Parade – MONDAY 9am – followed by a service at 9:30 at the veterans memorial. Lunch at the fire company pavilion.

Strasburg

Parade – MONDAY 9am – followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. at Strasburg Cemetery. The public is encouraged to decorate bicycles and join the parade, which will feature floats and three marching bands.

The parade will be cancelled if it rains, and the service will be moved to the Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Boiling Springs

Parade and Ceremony – MONDAY from 1-3pm. Parade will end at the Veterans Memorial Clock Tower at Children’s Lake with a short memorial service.

A free picnic will held in the Boiling Springs Tavern parking lot.

Inclement weather location: Boiling Springs High School auditorium.

Camp Hill

Parade and Ceremony – MONDAY. Parade starts at 9:30am. Ceremony at 11am at Camp Hill Cemetery.

Inclement weather location: Camp Hill Borough Building, 2145 Walnut St.

Carlisle

Parade – MONDAY at 9:30. Services – MONDAY at 9:30am at Veterans Memorial Courtyard, South Hanover Street.

Inclement weather: no parade, with ceremonies held in Old Courthouse.

Hampden Township

Service – SATURDAY at 11am – at Captain Leon Lock Veterans Memorial at the future Hampden Township Veterans Park, 4345 Marketplace Way. Keynote speaker will be U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.) Bob Hervey. There will be music by the Cumberland Valley High School Brass and SSG John Powlison. Emcee will be R.J. Harris.

Inclement weather location: community room of Hampden Township Volunteer Fire company No. 1, 1200 Good Hope Road.

Lower Allen Township

Ceremony – MONDAY at 11am at VFW Post No. 7530, 4545 Westport Drive

Mount Holly Springs

Ceremony – SUNDAY at 1pm at Mount Holly Springs Cemetery, South Middleton Township.

Mechanicsburg

Parade – MONDAY at 10am – Ceremony 11am at Mechanicsburg Cemetery GAR monument, Marble Street.

Inclement weather: no parade, with ceremony held inside American Legion Post No. 109, 224 W. Main St.

Monroe Township

Ceremony – MONDAY at 10am at the flagpole in Mount Zion Cemetery, intersection of Route 74 and 174. Speaker will be Bob Read. Commissioned as an U.S. Army Infantry Officer in 1965, he retired in 1993.

Inclement weather location: Monroe Township Building, 1220 Boiling Springs Road.

New Cumberland

Services – MONDAY at 11am followed by parade from the Veteran’s Memorial to VFW Post No. 7415, 214 Market St.

Upper Allen Township

Service – MONDAY 2pm in the Lincoln Colored Cemetery (aka Historic Lincoln Cemetery and Upper Allen Freed Slave Cemetery), off Winding Hill Road and York Street. The service will be held rain or shine.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Swatara Township

Service – SATURDAY at 1pm Midland Cemetery, 206 Kelker St., Swatara Township. Major General Walt Lord will be keynote speaker. Also scheduled to attend is Brigadier General Wilbur Wolf; State Rep. Patty Kim, D-Dauphin Co.; Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick, and Swatara Township Commissioner Tom Connelly

HERSHEY/DERRY TOWNSHIP

Parade – MONDAY at 10am from Hershey Rec Center. At the conclusion of the parade, a ceremony will be held at the War Memorial at the Hershey Recreation Center to honor those who have served our country in the armed forces.

Hummelstown Memorial Day Services and Parade: 8:30 a.m. May 28

Parade – MONDAY 10am with ceremony at Hummelstown cemetery