Lancaster City Hall Damaged By Arson Fire

The search continues for the suspect who set a fire that damaged the doors of Lancaster City hall, and a city vehicle early Wednesday morning. New Mayor Danene Sorace says she considers the arson to be a personal attack. She did not offer any other details about the crime only adding that the incident affirmed her resolve to do the right thing for resident safety and well being. The arson follows a number of surprise inspections of city homes last week and a contentious city council meeting on Tuesday night. No one was hurt in the fires.