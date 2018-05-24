Enforcement Set For PA Roads During Memorial Day Holiday Weekend

Before you head out for the holiday weekend, know that sobriety checkpoints are planned for York and Adams Counties. Officials with the Center for Traffic Safety say enhanced enforcement activity will be held sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Memorial Day Monday. Meanwhile, the nationwide “Click It Or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign continues through Sunday, June 3rd. State and municipal police departments throughout the state will conduct joint operations targeting both belt use and impaired driving.