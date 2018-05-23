Verdict In For York Co. Double Murder Case

A York County jury will consider the death penalty Wednesday after the panel found a suspect guilty of a double murder Tuesday. The District Attorney’s Office says 41-year old Paul Henry III of East Manchester Township was convicted for the September-2016 shooting deaths of 31-year-old Foday Cheeks and 26-year-old Danielle Taylor. The incident was part of a home invasion and robbery in Fawn Township. At a minimum, Henry faces life in prison without parole. Henry’s wife, Veronica was also arrested as an accomplice but she was found dead in her prison cell two days after the killings.

