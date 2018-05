The Lancaster man who was convicted of felony arson and conspiracy earlier this year has been sentenced. Police say flames damaged Doctor Tire along the 400-block of South Prince Street back on December-10, 2016. Officials say 37-year old Andy Irizarry used gasoline and a Molotov cocktail to start the blaze. No one was injured. Irizarry has been ordered to serve from 4.5-to-20 years in prison.