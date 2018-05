For the second time this week, a man is shot dead in York City. In the latest incident, the Coroner’s Office says 25-year old L. A. Truvillion was found unresponsive just after 5:30pm Tuesday along North Penn and Smyser Streets. Truvillion was taken to York Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say 20-year old Phillip Banks Jr. was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after he was shot along the first block of North Franklin Street. Officers say both men were targeted.