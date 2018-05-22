Columbia Man Sentenced For Beating Resident Who Asked Them To Keep Noise Down

Jail time has been ordered for the man convicted of aggravated assault in an attack on a 62-year old man last summer in Columbia. Police say the victim was seriously injured early on the morning of September-3rd at 6th and Walnut Streets after he asked a group to keep the noise down. The District Attorney’s Office says 23-year old Shakim McIlwain was sentenced from 4-to-10 years in prison. Meanwhile, another suspect 22-year old Randy Howard is being held in the Lancaster County Prison awaiting trial on similar charges.