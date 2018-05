Who used a farm tractor to break into a York County Rutter’s store? That’s the question State Police are trying to answer. Troopers say the incident happened just after midnight on April-26th along the 6000-block of Stoltz Drive in Codorus Township. The burglar apparently stole cigarettes and then hopped on the tractor and made his getaway. Anyone with more info can call State Police at 717-428-1011.