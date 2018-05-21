Man With Crossbow & Man With Handgun Charged After Fight In York Co.

Two men are under arrest in York County after police say they pointed a weapon at each other. Southern Regional Police say 56-year old Glen Yerkes of Glen Rock Borough was taken into custody Saturday night after he allegedly pointed a crossbow at several people walking by his home along the 100-block of Hanover Street. Officers say the incident started when Yerkes punched a woman at a nearby party. That’s when her friend 51-year old Daniel Banaszak started a fight and at one point he allegedly pulled out a loaded handgun. Both men have been charged with multiple offenses including simple assault and making terroristic threats. Both weapons were confiscated.