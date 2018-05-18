Tax Cut Law From 2017 To Help Reduce PA Utility Bills

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has issued an order requiring a “negative surcharge” or monthly credit on customer bills for 17 major electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater utilities. The refunds from Met-Ed, PPL, PECO, UGI and others will total more than $320-million per year. Officials say the reduction is due to the substantial decrease in federal corporate tax rates and other changes under the tax cut bill passed by congress late last year. The PUC will consider the effects of federal tax reform on seven other public utilities as part of the investigations for rate cases which have already been filed or are expected to be filed by August-1.