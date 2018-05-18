Lancaster Co. Manufacturer Adds 189-Jobs

A truck body manufacturer with three plants across the USA will expand their facility in Lancaster County adding 189-new jobs. Governor Tom Wolf says Spartan Motors was awarded a $214-million dollar, 2000-vehicle contract with the U-S Postal Service last fall. Company officials say they will invest $2.4-million in their Ephrata location to help fulfill the order. Spartan also has plants in Michigan and Indiana. Wolf says Spartan received a $300,000 state economic development grant along with nearly $400,000 in job creation credits.