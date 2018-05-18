Guilty Plea In Sex Assault/DUI Crash In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County man has pleaded guilty to four felonies including sexually assaulting a 15-year old girl and a DUI crash that seriously injured one person. The District Attorney’s Office says 20-year old Freedom Dowlin of Ephrata admitted to the January-2017 accident in East Cocalico Township and to the May-2017 assault in East Lampeter Township. As part of the plea deal, Dowlin was sentenced from 5-to-10 years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life under Megan’s Law.