Dozens Evacuated After Roof Collapse In Glen Rock

Residents of a York County apartment building were evacuated early this morning after the roof collapsed. Officials say no one was injured when just before 4am part of the roof fell in along the 100-block of School Street in Glen Rock Borough.
Residents of a York County apartment building were evacuated early this morning after the roof collapsed. Officials say no one was injured when just before 4am part of the roof fell in along the 100-block of School Street in Glen Rock Borough.
There is no custom code to display.