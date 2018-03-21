Winter Storm Toby Continues On Wednesday

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 8PM Wednesday. The National Weather Service predicts we could get up to 12-inches before its all over. The forecast has led multiple municipalities to issue snow emergencies with the largest being York and Lancaster cities. Commercial vehicles and tractor trailers are now banned from major highways in Pa. as the snow falls. That includes I-83, I-81 from Maryland to I-80 and the turnpike. Find the forecast and a list of any cancellations and delays by following the link on the front page of this web site. Stay updated with Stormwatch powered by CBS-21.

For more traffic info log onto: 511PA.com