PA Ready For State Primary On May-15

The Pennsylvania Department of State is prepared for the May-15 primary under the new congressional map. On Monday, the U-S Supreme Court denied an emergency application to stay the state Supreme Court’s remedial map. A federal three-judge panel in a separate case denied a motion to block use of the updated map. Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres says the voter registration database and the statewide uniform registry of electors have been updated. He says congressional candidates began circulating and filing petitions under the new map on February-27. Voters can get a look at the new map at this web site:

http://www.dos.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx