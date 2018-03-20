Winter Storm Toby To Arrive On The 1st Day Of Spring

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 8am Tuesday until Wednesday at 8pm. The National Weather Service is calling for snow mixed with rain, freezing rain and sleet during our first day of spring which begins Tuesday just after 12-noon. The heaviest snow accumulation of several inches is most likely to happen Tuesday night into Wednesday. Find the forecast and a list of any cancellations and delays by following the link on the front page of this web site. Stay updated with Stormwatch powered by CBS-21.