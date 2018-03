The only winning ticket for Saturday night’s $457-million Powerball jackpot was sold in Lancaster County. Lottery officials say the winner was purchased at the Speedway gas station along the 600-block of Lancaster Road in Manheim. The store will also cash in with a $100,000 bonus. Officials recommend the holder sign the back of the ticket and file a claim with the Pa. Lottery in Middletown. If the winner takes a lump sum payment, the jackpot will total $274-million after taxes.