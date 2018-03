An investigation into the cause of Saturday’s explosion and 3-alarm fire that destroyed a home in Hanover continues. Neighbors heard a loud bang from a 4-unit apartment building along the 600-block of Baltimore Street in Penn Township just after 2pm. Officials say one person suffered severe burns and is being treated at the burn unit of Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Maryland. We do not know his current condition. The Red Cross is helping 8-people who were displaced.