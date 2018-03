A York woman has been arrested for this week’s robbery of an Uber driver in Lancaster County. Police say 19-year old Paulajo Kearney has been charged with robbery, theft and conspiracy after the driver transported her and two other people from York to Elizabethtown early Tuesday morning. Officers say 20-year old Brett Brown of Elizabethtown was charged earlier this week. The driver was also injured during the incident. Brown’s bail was set at $500,000, while Kearney’s was put at $250,000.