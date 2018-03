A Lancaster County man has been arrested after officials say he left an unconscious woman outside his home where she later died from an overdose. East Cocalico Township police say 28-year old Jesse Gettle of Denver left for work, and he allegedly didn’t call 911 until he returned returned home later in the day. The incident happened last August along the 200-block of North Muddy Creek Road. Gettle is charged with involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.