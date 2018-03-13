Lancaster Co. Mom Gets Lengthy Prison Term Following Death Of Second Infant Son

A Lancaster County mom has been sentenced from 11-to-22 years in prison for the death of her 2-month old son. The District Attorney’s Office says 30-year old Jessica Harper pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and endangering a child after her son died while sleeping with her in their Fulton Township home in July of 2016. The judge explained that he gave Harper the stiff term because she was found responsible for the death of another child in 2011. That’s when another 2-month old son died of asphyxiation in a similar manner in Maryland.