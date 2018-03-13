Former York Co. Cop Sentenced To Prison

A former York County police officer is sentenced to prison after he was found guilty of stealing drug money and falsifying records to try and cover up the theft. U-S Attorney David Freed says 43-year old Tyson Baker of Etters was ordered to serve up to 3.5-years following his conviction last year. Baker had been a 17-year veteran of the Fairview Township Police Department. The FBI in Harrisburg ran a sting operation in December of 2015 where the officer was recorded stealing $3000 from a gym bag in a vehicle.