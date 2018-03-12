Shot Fired Incident Leads To Arrest Of Lancaster Co. Man

A Lancaster County man is charged with aggravated assault and other offenses after police say he allegedly fired a shot at an occupied vehicle. New Holland Borough Police say 23-year old Tony Murray of Honey Brook was arrested following the incident early Saturday morning outside the Shooters Crossing bar in the first block of Diller Avenue. Officers say Murray and another man had an altercation in the business. When the victim got in his car and drove away, Murray fired a shot hitting a back tire. No one was hurt.