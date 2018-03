One of two suspects believed to be involved in Wednesday’s shooting in York City is now in custody. Police say 15-year old Shyquel Folk has been charged with aggravated assault and other offenses for the shooting along the 1st-block of North Duke Street that left a man wounded in the leg. Officials say Folk will be tried as an adult. Meanwhile, police are still looking for another suspect, 19-year old Matthew Hughes Junior. Residents with more info can text a tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.