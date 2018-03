A Delaware man gets more than a decade in prison for an August 2016 jewelry store robbery in Lancaster County. The District Attorney’s Office says 31-year old Joshua Tyner pleaded guilty last fall to the hold up of the Zales store in the Tanger Outlet in East Lampeter Township. Officials say Tyner used a handgun to threaten employees and he also tied them up. He then stole some jewelry and escaped in a rental car. Tyner was sentenced from 12-to-25 years in prison.