Suspect Found Guilty Of Columbia Assault

One of the two men accused of attacking a 62-year old man last summer in Columbia has been convicted of multiple offenses including aggravated assault and conspiracy. Police say 23-year old Shakim McIlwain will be sentenced this spring. Meanwhile, officers are still searching for another suspect 22-year old Randy Howard. He is wanted for similar offenses as well as a parole violation. Police say the victim was seriously injured early on the morning of September-3rd at 6th and Walnut Streets after he asked a group to keep the noise down.