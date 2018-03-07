Suspect Found Guilty Of Columbia Assault

One of the two men accused of attacking a 62-year old man last summer in Columbia has been convicted of multiple offenses including aggravated assault and conspiracy.  Police say 23-year old Shakim McIlwain will be sentenced this spring.  Meanwhile, officers are still searching for another suspect 22-year old Randy Howard.  He is wanted for similar offenses as well as a parole violation.  Police say the victim was seriously injured early on the morning of September-3rd at 6th and Walnut Streets after he asked a group to keep the noise down.

