State Of Emergency – Winter Weather Warning Until 8PM Wednesday

York, Lancaster, Lebanon and all of southeastern Pa. is under a state of emergency.  Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement ahead of a winter storm warning which is now in effect until 8pm Wednesday.  Snowfall amounts generally range up to 6-inches to our north and west with up to 10-inches to the east and south.  PennDOT has issued special restrictions for heavy trucks and trailers on many interstate highways east of I-81.  Get more details online at 511pa.com
Find the forecast and a list of any cancellations and delays by following the link on the front page of this web site.

