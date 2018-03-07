State Of Emergency – Winter Weather Warning Until 8PM Wednesday

York, Lancaster, Lebanon and all of southeastern Pa. is under a state of emergency. Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement ahead of a winter storm warning which is now in effect until 8pm Wednesday. Snowfall amounts generally range up to 6-inches to our north and west with up to 10-inches to the east and south. PennDOT has issued special restrictions for heavy trucks and trailers on many interstate highways east of I-81. Get more details online at 511pa.com

