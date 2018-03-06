Update – York City Police Shooting

We have more info on Friday night’s police shooting of an arson suspect in York City.  Officers now say a homeless man, 23-year old Luis Amadiz-Rodriguez intentionally set the fire so he would be taken to jail.  Police shot the suspect when he pulled a weapon which turned out to be a b-b gun.  The incident happened near the intersection of Carlisle Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.  Amadiz-Rodriguez has been charged with numerous offenses including aggravated assault and arson.  He is being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

