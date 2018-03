A former Lancaster man serving up to 25-years in prison for an assault on his toddler son is now charged with homicide after the boy recently died. The District Attorney’s Office says the victim died last fall. An autopsy ruled the death was due to injuries the boy suffered in an attack that happened in 2013. Officials say the boy’s father, 35-year old Antonio Flores-Feliciano was originally convicted of several offenses including aggravated assault.