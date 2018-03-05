York City Fire/Police Shooting

Posted on

A York City fire ends with a suspect being shot by police.  It happened Friday at around 6pm at the intersection of Carlisle Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.  According to a release from the mayor’s office, neighbors called officers about a suspicious person who allegedly told them that they had started the fire.  Once on the scene, police say the suspect began throwing bricks and then pulled out a handgun which drew gunfire from the officers.  The suspect received treatment for some non-life threatening injuries at York Hospital.  The incident is being investigated by state police.

