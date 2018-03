Just hours after being released from a state prison, a Megan’s law sex offender is back behind bars arrested for an alleged attempted rape of a Franklin-&-Marshall student. Police say 47-year old Anthony Rutter of Lancaster was taken into custody shortly after he attacked a woman entering a dorm on Wednesday night. Officers say the victim fought back against Rutter. The suspect has also been charged with indecent assault, unlawful restraint, criminal trespass and institutional vandalism.