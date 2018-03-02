Death Penalty Possible For Lanc. Co. Murder Suspect

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against the alleged shooter in a Lancaster City murder.  Police have charged 34-year-old Alexander Cruz with multiple felonies including criminal homicide and various weapons offenses for an attack on two men on February-10th.  Police say a fight at O’Halloran’s Irish Pub and Eatery along High Street led to the shooting in the 100-block of Fairview Avenue just after 1am.  Officials say 29-year old Marcus McCain of Lancaster died after he was shot several times in the torso.  The other victim, McCain’s 20-year old brother was wounded a number of times in the legs.  We do not know his current condition.  Cruz is being held in the Lancaster County Prison without bail.

