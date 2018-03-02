D.A. Report: Deputy U-S Marshal Killed By Friendly Fire

Posted on

Friendly fire is to blame for the death of a deputy U-S Marshal who was killed while serving a warrant in Harrisburg last January.  That from a Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office report.  Christopher Hill died after officers returned fire from a suspect in a home.  Another officer suffered a bullet wound, while the suspect who fired on police, Kevin Sturgis was killed.  The D-A’s report also ruled that deadly force was justified in the death of Sturgis.  Law enforcement from across the country packed the Giant Center in Hershey to attend a memorial service for Hill.

Headlines

There is no custom code to display.