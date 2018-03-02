D.A. Report: Deputy U-S Marshal Killed By Friendly Fire

Friendly fire is to blame for the death of a deputy U-S Marshal who was killed while serving a warrant in Harrisburg last January. That from a Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office report. Christopher Hill died after officers returned fire from a suspect in a home. Another officer suffered a bullet wound, while the suspect who fired on police, Kevin Sturgis was killed. The D-A’s report also ruled that deadly force was justified in the death of Sturgis. Law enforcement from across the country packed the Giant Center in Hershey to attend a memorial service for Hill.