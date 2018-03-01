Have You Seen This Missing York County Teen?

A 15-year old York County girl is missing and Northeastern Regional Police are asking for your help in finding her. Officers say Lauren Anthony walked away from Northeastern Senior High School on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with fur trim, ripped blue jeans, sneakers and a black backpack. Anthony is 5’-7”, 105 lbs, has brown shoulder length hair and blue eyes. Police think she may be in the Manchester/Mt. Wolf area or possibly in West York. Anyone with more info is asked to call 9-1-1.