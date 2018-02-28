PA Dr. Pleads Guilty To Writing Prescriptions For Himself

A Pa. doctor has pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud and one count of obtaining possession of a controlled substance by deception. U-S Attorney David Freed says 59-year old Dr. Charles Gartland of Cochranville wrote more than 200 prescriptions for various controlled substances but mostly hydrocodone for himself between September 2014 and August 2017. Gartland filled the prescriptions at five pharmacies in York, Chester and Lancaster Counties. As a result of the deception, Wellspan in York and Medicare were defrauded. Gartland could get up to 14-years in prison when he is sentenced later this year.