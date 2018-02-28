Lancaster Co. HS Open Wednesday After Threat

Hempfield high school will hold classes Wednesday, a week after finding graffiti in a bathroom that threatened to kill an unidentified person at an unknown location on February 28th. East Hempfield Township Police continue to investigate. No arrest has been made. School officials say in a statement that they believe the best course of action is to keep routines in place and provide as much stability as possible for the school community. Officers will have an increased presence at the school for the remainder of the week.