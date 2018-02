The former York Suburban Superintendent charged with vandalizing a co-worker’s vehicle may avoid criminal conviction after she is accepted into a special court program. Officials say 55-year old Michele Merkle can clear her record if she completes the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program. Merkle has paid more than $4000 in restitution and must finish 35 hours of community service and submit to a mental health evaluation. She must also refrain from having any abusive contact the victim.