Charges Filed Against Student Allegedly Behind Threats At Central York

A Central York Middle School student has been charged with 15-felony counts of making terroristic threats. The York County District Attorney’s Office says the 13-year old juvenile allegedly wrote posts on social media that led the Central York School District to cancel classes for three days last week. The allegation includes multiple counts for each school in the district. Springettsbury Township Police say they don’t think the teen would have been able to carry out the threat of violence. Meanwhile, the community is invited to a special town meeting to discuss the incident and the response. The event is planned for Wednesday Feb. 28th at 6:30pm at Central York High School.