Student Arrested After Threats At Lancaster Co. School

A Lancaster County teen has been arrested for allegedly making threats at Penn Manor High School. Threatening graffiti was found in a school bathroom last Friday. Another message was found Monday in another bathroom. Using surveillance video, Millersville Borough Police have charged a 17-year old male with 2 counts of felony terroristic threats and 2 counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Officers determined the student did not have the means to carry out the threat. School officials warn students that what they say and write carries significant weight and may have severe consequences.