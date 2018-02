Pennsylvania’s online voter registration site has hit a milestone; signing-up its 1-millionth user. Register.votespa.com was launched in August 2015 by Governor Tom Wolf. State and county election officials have found that electronic applications have improved accuracy, increased the integrity of the voting rolls, reduced time-consuming data entry and saved money. In order to vote in the May-15th primary, residents can update their registration or register for the first time until April-16th.