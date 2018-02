Fire damaged homes in York and Lancaster County over the weekend. Crews battled a blaze along the 900-block of Pinetown Road in Fairview Township Saturday evening. Flames started in a chimney and spread to the roof. The damage estimate was put at $100,000. Meanwhile, a fire displaced three people in Mount Joy Saturday morning. Lancasteronline.com reports that officials responded to a mobile home along the 500-block of Bradley Avenue. No one was hurt. No word yet on what started that blaze.