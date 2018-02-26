Central York SD Resumes Classes Monday, Suspect Arrested

Classes at Central York School District resume Monday after word that the person responsible for making threats had been arrested. Springettsbury Township Police say the middle school student has been turned over to her parents for the time being and charges are pending. Officers say they don’t think the suspect would have been able to carry out the threat of violence. The student used social media to spread the threat and that led district officials to cancel classes for 3-days. The community is invited to a special town meeting to discuss the incident and the response. The event is planned for Central York High School, this Wednesday at 6:30pm.