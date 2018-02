A road rage incident involving a gun on I-83 in York County leads to charges against a Harrisburg woman. State Police say 24-year old Molly Holencik is accused of aggravated assault, DUI and more after she allegedly fired a handgun at another driver. Troopers say it happened at around 2:30p Thursday near Exit-18. During her police interview she told officers quote “people p*** me off while driving,” and that she “needed to be assertive.”