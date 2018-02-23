Social Media Threats Close Central York Schools Again

Two school districts in south central Pa. have canceled classes Friday following social media threats. The Harrisburg School District joins Central York which is now closed for a third consecutive day. Meanwhile, two students in the region have been charged with multiple offenses including making terroristic threats. One from Columbia Junior-Senior High School and the other is from Williams Valley High School. As investigations continue, law enforcement asks parents, educators and residents to monitor social media and to contact them is they find anything of concern.