Wolf Signs New Law To Keep Sexual Offenders Registered

Governor Tom Wolf has signed a new law to update the state’s sexual registration statute. Recently, the state Supreme Court ruled that the old law could not be applied retroactively. Officials say that meant that those convicted before 2012 would not be required to register as a sexual offender. Wolf says the new law ensures that as many as 12,000 sexual offenders remain on Pennsylvania’s registry and subject to the regulations in place at the time of their offense for 10-years on up to the rest of their life.